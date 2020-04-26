BENTON — Becky Maddox, age 59, of Benton, passed away on Thursday morning, April 23rd, at her home, of natural causes.
She was born April 30, 1960 in Grants, New Mexico the daughter of the late Clifford Cyril and Ellen Joanne Cosper Stafford.
She was a member of the Trinity Christian Center in Murray, and Impact Church in Benton. She loved her family and spending time with them, church, reading, coloring, puzzles, collecting teddy bears, board and video games.
She was preceded in death by her parents as well as three brothers. She is survived by two daughters, Katherine Dowdy of Benton and Rebecca Maddox of Mayfield; one brother John Stafford of Arizona; two sisters Holly Cummings of Murray and Terrilyn Stafford of Marion, Illinois and three grandchildren.
The family chose to do a cremation. There are no services at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.