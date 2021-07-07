Becky Humphrey, 83, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Becky was a beautician and former owner of Becky’s Salon. She was also a caterer and owned Dream Themes Catering. She was a member of Heartland Church in Paducah, and a former member of Spring Bayou Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and her church family.
Surviving is her husband of 64 years, Bill Humphrey of Paducah; three children, Denise Bradley of Cincinnati, Ohio, Darlene (Douglas) Harper of Madison, Mississippi, and Charles (Lisa) Humphrey of Paducah; one sister, Frankie Sue Parham of Paducah; eight grandchildren, Casey, Cory, Caley, Aodhan, Caitlin, Hadley, Coilin and Seth; and five great-grandchildren, Henry, Asher, Emberlyn, Camille and Shiloh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Eppie Murray; and one infant brother.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Dr. Nathan Joyce officiating. Burial will follow in the Spring Bayou Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.