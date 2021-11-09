Becky Ann Orr, 77, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at her residence.
Becky was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She loved her dogs.
Survivors include her husband of 26 years, John Orr; three children, Tony McCulloch, Tootie Sidener, David McCulloch; one stepdaughter, Angie Whetstone; one sister, Edna Pounders; four grandchildren, Jermey McCulloch, Ashely Baker, James McCulloch, Jessie McCullock; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and 10 siblings.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. to service hour Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.