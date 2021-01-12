MAYFIELD — Becca Rea Armstrong, 63, of Mayfield, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She was a member of Gilbertsville Baptist Church and a driver for Fulton County Transit.
She is survived by her husband, Marty Armstrong; mother, Joyce Bowerman of Athens, Alabama; one brother, Barry Bowerman of Athens, Alabama; two nephews and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edgar M. Bowerman, and an infant brother, Ralph E. Bowerman.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Gilbertsville.
