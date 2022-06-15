Beatrice Marie (Ing) Cobb passed away on June 3, 2022, in Paducah at the age of 91. She was born May 21, 1931, in Gibson County, Tennessee, the only child of Edmon Otis “Mac” Ing and Martha Laverne (Penney) Ing.
Her school years were spent in Memphis, where she studied classical piano for nine years, was active in the International Order of Rainbow Girls, and graduated from Central High School. She attended Murray State University, majoring in English. After college she worked in Detroit, Michigan, for the Chrysler Corporation.
In 1950, she married William L. Hughes. Marie spent a decade traveling extensively both in the US and abroad. She lived in Michigan, Florida, Cuba, Panama, and Jamaica before returning to settle permanently in Paducah.
Marie was a member of First Presbyterian Church and involved in a number of service organizations, including the Alpha Epsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International. She was a founding member and president of Parents Without Partners and received the Duchess of Paducah award on 1971. She loved ballroom dancing and was an instructor with the Ruth Johnson Studio, winning trophies and awards in the category of Latin dances. She also enjoyed assisting with productions at the Market House Theather. An avid reader, it was not unusual for her to finish two books a day. She was also a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats.
Over the years, Marie was employed with Westminster Presbyterian Church, Barbara’s Uniforms, Lecorp, Inc., Jimmy’s Market, Story Electric, and later, with family friends Les and Beverly Kopischke at Ko-Star Galleries. She escpecially loved wildlife prints and filled her home with them.
In 1974, Marie married William W. “Bill” Cobb, her beloved husband of 29 years. They relocated the West Paducah and together raised a blended family of seven children. They were members of Milburn Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, active in the Heath Athletic and Band Boosters. Bill Cobb lost his battle with Parkinson’s Disease in 2003.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Marie is survived by her seven children, Carol Hughes Harp (Dean), Jill Hughes York, William Dale Cobb (Kim), Anita Cobb Kerr (Pat), Jennifer Hughes Cook, Jerrie Cobb Glisson (Lee), and William Hughes II (Jennie). She leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, special sister-in-law and friend, Hilda Swisher, along with many dear nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Larry Buchanan officiating.
A public celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with visitation from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Purchase Area Parkinsons 220 Carson Way, Paducah, KY 42003, American Diabetes Association Memorial and Honor Program PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312, Milburn Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church 3760 Metropolis Lake Road, West Paducah, KY 42086.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.