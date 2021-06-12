ALICE, Texas — Beatrice Irene (Powell) Buchanan of Alice, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021.
Beatrice, who went by “Bea,” was born on August 23, 1938. Bea had four brothers. Bea professed to be of the Mormon faith. Bea attended school in Paducah, Kentucky, and graduated from Tilghman High School in 1956. Bea’s first marriage to Ralph Allison moved her to Clinton, Kentucky, where together, they welcomed three daughters. Bea was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed many hobbies such as fishing and wreath making. In her second marriage, to Carl Buchanan, Bea moved to Brookport, Illinois, and later to Metropolis, Illinois. Upon his death, Bea moved to Benton, Missouri, and most recently, to Alice, Texas.
Proceeding her in death were her parents, Jasper Powell and EmmaLee (Dyson) Powell; her four brothers, Willard Thomas Powell, Herschel Edward Powell, Harold Glenn Powell, and Harley Lynn Powell; and both previous spouses, Ralph Allison and Carl Buchanan.
Bea is survived by her three daughters, Iris Penelope “Penny” Allison of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Rebecca Dianne Allison Meyer (Jim) of Benton, Missouri, and Traca Parks (Jason) of Paducah, Kentucky. Bea is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Services are scheduled through Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah, Kentucky, for Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Friends may visit the family from noon until 2 p.m. memorial service.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
