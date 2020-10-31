LA CENTER — Beatrice Caldwell, 61, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at his sister’s home in La Center.
He was formerly from Tennessee and had lived in Kentucky for four years.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Caldwell of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; one daughter, Ayeshia Caldwell of Kansas City, Kansas; two stepdaughters, Denise Young of Union City, Tennessee, and Canita Nettles of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one step son, Lonnie Wooten of Dyersburg Tennessee; three sisters, Martha Moore of Dyersburg Tennessee, Lula Caldwell of La Center, and Terry Louise Hill of Dyersburg, Tennessee. A Host of nieces and nephews.
Beatrice was preceded in death by his parents, Sonny and Willie Mae Maxwell; two sisters and a brother.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 1:00 until 3:00 at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
