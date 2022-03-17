Beatrice D. Bynard, 91, of Paducah, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab.
She was a factory supervisor and of the German Lutheran faith.
She is survived by one son, John J. Bynard of Paducah; two granddaughters, Rebecca Beam of Glenn Heights, Texas, and Deborah Abu-Hamdam of Brookfield, Wisconsin; and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John R. Bynard; and three siblings. Her parents were Basil and Othelia Offord.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
