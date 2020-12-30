HAMPTON — Bea Hardin, of Hampton, passed away on December 28, 2020. Bea was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 20, 1923, to Douglas and Beulah Boaz. She graduated from Hampton High School, in Livingston County in 1941, spent three years in nurse training, and graduated from Missouri Baptist School of Nursing in 1944. Bea married Edgar Murray Hardin, her childhood sweetheart, of Hampton, in October 1942.
Bea was an RN first at Riverside Hospital, which became Lourdes Hospital, serving as Emergency Room Nurse, Relief Supervisor, Assistant Director of Nurses, Recovery Room Nurse, and Same Day Surgery Nurse. She was awarded the first “Spirit Award” at Lourdes Hospital in 1988 for her exemplary service to Lourdes. The “Spirit Award” was the highest level of accomplishment within the employee recognition system of Lourdes Hospital. Bea’s nursing career and a lifetime of service spanned 48 years of caring for “others”.
Bea was a member of Hampton United Methodist Church, where she was the pianist for many years. She also served as President of the United Methodist Women. She was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 217 Auxiliary, where she also served as President.
She is survived by two sons, Eddie Hardin (Joetta) of Grand Rivers, and David Hardin (Lateisha) of Paducah, and one daughter, Donna Hardin Hoskins (Ronnie) of Paducah. Her seven grandchildren, Christa Hoskins Hall, Stacey Hoskins Knight, Brent Hoskins, Shannon Hardin Conner, Shelly Hardin Miller, Allison Hardin, and Karly Hardin Storm. Her great-grandchildren include Hardin, Davis, Mason and Christian Cosner, Kelsey and Travis Riggi, Keaton and Korbin Conner, Laney Hoskins, Avery, and Aylin Miller.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Edgar M. Hardin, her parents Doug and Beulah Boaz, and one sister Bettye Boaz Atwell.
Friends may call from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem. Funeral services conducted by Rev’s E. J. Saint and Andy Bryan will be at 1 p.m. with burial in Hampton Cemetery, Hampton.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hampton United Methodist Church, 730 Main, Hampton, KY 42047 or Hampton Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 22, Hampton, KY 42047.
Bea’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation Center for the exemplary care of mom.
