LA CENTER — Baynard Burl Kendrick, known to everyone as B.B., or Coach Kendrick, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022. He was 79 and one day, and his life was an inspiration to anyone that knew him.
B.B. was born in the great state of Texas, where the majority of his family still resides. Although he spent all of his childhood and a large portion of his adult life in Texas, he called La Center, his home for the past 43 years. Here he and his wife, Kathy, of 58 years, raised their three daughters, welcomed two sons-in-law, and loved on their six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was proud of his home, his community, his church, and his family. All of which he thanked God for and honored God with every day.
B.B was best known in this area as Coach. Over a span of 50 years, he coached tennis, football, golf, and baseball. However, his name is most known statewide in the basketball community. Over the years he coached for 14 years in Canyon, Texas, 10 years at Ballard Memorial, and seven years at Community Christian Academy. In addition, he led six overseas mission trips, coaching college players, using basketball to share the Gospel. It was one of Coach Kendrick’s strongest desires to see that the young men he coached knew how much he loved them, were well equipped with the right values for this life, and went on to be adults that carried those values forward. This was more important to B.B. than any title or record.
B.B. officially retired from the counseling/coaching profession in 2008, but continued both jobs at CCA. Up until his death, he remained a founder and head of the board for the All-A Classic. It was a goal of his to see that the small schools of Kentucky were represented well. He also remained an active member of La Center First Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school — a group of men he called his closest friends; served as a deacon for over 40 years and befriended and supported many of the pastors over the years.
At the end of this great man’s life, he rested and enjoyed time with Kathy, the love of his life, watching his kids and grandkids carry on his legacy to love God and love others. He took great pride in his garden, his apple trees, a good fishing trip, and all the many blessings God bestowed on him and his family. Until the day he was taken from this earth, B.B. Kendrick gave God all glory for the wonderful life he had and the people he met along the way.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, and daughters, Debbie (Russ Buchanan), Deena, and April (John Dunning); grandchildren, Chase Buchanan (Bailey), Jeremy Kendrick, Allison Kendrick, Thad Buchanan (Paige), Kendrick Dunning, Kambell Dunning; great-grandchild: Beau Buchanan. His siblings: Carolyn (Mike Caplinger), Dan Kendrick (Kate), Bryan Kendrick (Peggy), and Joyce (Jim Gray).
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center, Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Funeral Services will be held at noon at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center, Friday, April 1, 2022, with Rev. Jason Hay and Rev. Mark Bond officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to La Center First Baptist Church/Team Effort, P.O. Box 239, LaCenter, KY 42056.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.