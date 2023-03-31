KEVIL — Bart A. Via, age 63, of Kevil, passed away at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at his home.
Bart was born in Paducah, on Sunday Nov. 15, 1959, to Ralph and Billie Via. He was a highly skilled carpenter who worked out of Local Union 357 in Paducah, where he was able to take part in constructing many of the areas well known establishments. He enjoyed taking his motorcycle on road trips and being able to see the country. Bart loved all music, including visiting his favorite artists in concert as well as collecting records and 8 track tapes. Most of all he loved to crack a joke or make someone smile.
Mr. Via is survived by his daughter, Shawna Gaither (Jason) of Farmington, Missouri; his son, Colby Holt (Sam Probst) of Chicago, Illinois; his brother, Kerry Via of Paducah; his grandchildren, Jantson, Jacelynn, Millie, Hutson, Livvie and Watson Gaither.
Mr. Via was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Lee Via and Billie Ruth Farley Via; his son, Russell LaFloure; his brother, Freddie Via.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Ryan Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 9 — 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Heart Association P.O. Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284.
To plant a tree in memory of Bart Via as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.