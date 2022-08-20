Barry Wilson Granstaff, 77, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born July 7, 1945, to the late Clarence Albert and Ethel Wilson Granstaff.
He began his career spanning 25 years, starting as a public safety officer for the Tennessee Valley Authority and retired as an administrative officer for the Tennessee Valley Authority at Kentucky Dam. Barry was a member of First Baptist Church of Princeton for over 40 years. He was treasurer for nine years for the Butler/Caldwell County Alumni and Friends Association. He spent many years coaching softball, baseball and football for Caldwell County Youth Inc. He also enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, all things outdoors, college football and ice skating. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda Jo Morse Granstaff; daughters, Lori Granstaff of Benton and Lisa and husband, Jeff Williams of Cape Coral, Florida; step-son, Jonathan and wife, Bethany Barnes of Nashville, Tennessee; step-son Dr. Kyle Barnes and wife, Dr. Kristi Barnes of White Pine, Tennessee; grandchildren, Ryan and wife, Jennifer Coleman; and Chancie Coleman; step-grandchildren, Griffin Barnes, London Barnes and Ryker Barnes; great-grandchild, Avery Coleman; and cousin, Alice Merideth.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Morgan’s Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. with Dr. Bill Tichenor officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, givenow.LLS.org. or B/CCA & F Association, Butler/Caldwell County Alumni and Friends Association, c/o LaDonna Darnell, P.O. Box 165, Princeton, KY 42445.
