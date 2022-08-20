Barry Granstaff

Barry Wilson Granstaff, 77, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born July 7, 1945, to the late Clarence Albert and Ethel Wilson Granstaff.

He began his career spanning 25 years, starting as a public safety officer for the Tennessee Valley Authority and retired as an administrative officer for the Tennessee Valley Authority at Kentucky Dam. Barry was a member of First Baptist Church of Princeton for over 40 years. He was treasurer for nine years for the Butler/Caldwell County Alumni and Friends Association. He spent many years coaching softball, baseball and football for Caldwell County Youth Inc. He also enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, all things outdoors, college football and ice skating. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Service information

Aug 21
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, August 21, 2022
1:30PM
Morgan's Funeral Home
301 West Washington Street
Princeton, KY 42445
Aug 20
Visitation
Saturday, August 20, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Morgan's Funeral Home
301 West Washington Street
Princeton, KY 42445
