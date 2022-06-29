INDIANAPOLIS — Barry Sanderson, 69, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Indianapolis. Born to Victor and Auneen (Word) Sanderson in Paducah, he spent his childhood in Lone Oak. He was also the grandson of Bryant and Florence Word and Thenie Sanderson of Paducah.
Barry was an avid bicyclist, shortwave operator, computer expert, reader and brilliant thinker.
He is survived by two sisters Margie Yeager (Les) of Connersville and M. June Kirkwood of Indianapolis; a brother, V. Alan Sanderson (Nancy) of Indianapolis; three nephews, four nieces; four great-nephews; and two great-nieces.
Barry’s family and friends are invited to share memories and stories on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 2 — 4 p.m. at Noble Park, Shelter #5 as a time of remembrance.
