Barry Ray Rhoades, 64, of Paducah died at 5:57 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at his home.
Barry Rhoades, 64, of Paducah, entered Heaven to meet his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
Barry was born to Robert and Mildred Rhoades on Dec. 5, 1958, in Owensboro. Barry married Cassey Hendrix Rhoades on Dec. 23, 1978, and had two daughters, Ashley Rhoades Woodruff and Erin Rhoades.
Barry was a dedicated member of Rosebower Baptist Church and an employee of Wacker Chemical Corporation in Calvert City for over 40 years. He was an avid antique sign collector and a lover of classic rock music, golf, boxer dogs, and taking care of his pristine lawn.
Barry was preceded in death by grandparents, Dan and Lorene Rhoades and Guy and Winona Connor. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Mildred Rhoades; wife Cassey; daughters, Ashley (Anthony) and Erin; grandson Eli Riley; sisters, Karen Heisner (Monty) and Elaine Jones (Edward); brother, Mark Rhoades; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Rosebower Baptist Church in Reidland with Lee Tan Kersley and Barry Perkins officiating. Burial will follow at Rosebower Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday at Rosebower Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity dear to Barry’s heart, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
