SMITHLAND — Barry R. Potts, 68, husband of Stella Potts (nee New) went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, July 31, 2020. Born in Crittenden County, the son of the late Sidney R. Potts and late Joyce E. Potts, Barry was a graduate of Livingston County High School and retired from Ingram Marine. He was an active member of the Smithland Masonic Lodge and Tiline Baptist Church.
Surviving is his wife, Stella; a sister, Donna Hines; children, R. Brent Potts (Natalie), Tara Potts, Jaclyn Meek (Taylor), Derek Russell, Bryan Potts (Kinsee), and Micheal Russell (Missy);grandchildren Ashton Russell, Alex Russell, Jordyn Russell, Jackson Meek, Gabriel Potts, Evelyn Meek, and Lauren Nichay; and one great-grandchild Riley.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Smith Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Andrew Sexton officiating. Graveside services will be at Paradise Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at https://give.vanderbilthealth.org.
