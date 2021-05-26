Barry “Bear” Lee Hicks, 59, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Barry worked for TLI as a yard supervisor. He loved playing the drums and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his three children, Jason Hicks and significant other Teresa Williams, Justin (Kristy) Hicks, Aleysha (Michael) Vines; one stepdaughter, Ashley Strong and significant other, Derrick Mosley; his mother, Dorothy Hicks; one sister, Brenda Smith; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Hicks; and one brother, Tony Hicks.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Lone Oak Church of Christ.
Friends may visit the family from noon to service hour on Saturday at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.