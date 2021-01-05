LA CENTER — Barnell McCauley, 98, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Life Care Center in La Center.
She was a member of Little Union Missionary Baptist Church in Bandana where she served as president of the choir and also Sang in the choir. Barnell was a Sunday School teacher for many years and was known as the Mother of the Church.
Barnell is survived by a son in law, Nathaniel Heady of La Center; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurise McCauley, a daughter Mary Nell Heady, one sister, four brothers, and her parents, Major and Elizabeth Helm Lewis.
Graveside Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah, with the Rev. James Vinson officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Morrow Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.