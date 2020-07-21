TILINE — Barnell Doom, 66, of Tiline, left us to be with our Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Salem Spring Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Barnell was born on May 14, 1954, to Willis Doom and the late Barbara Doom. He retired from Three Rivers Rock Quarry after 41 years. He enjoyed spending time with Alice, his wife and mule riding partner, trail riding and camping with friends and family. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, Keaton, and Payton. Barnell was known for his dry-wit and a wry smile, and always having a story to tell.
Barnell is survived by his wife of 40 years, Alice Doom of Tiline; two stepdaughters, Deborah Stepp and husband Gerald of Panama City Beach, Florida; Christy Hooker and husband Darrin of Ledbetter; two grandchildren, Keaton New and Payton Henson of Ledbetter; father, Willis Doom of Salem; brothers, Gary Doom and wife Amy of Tiline and Rickie Doom and wife Sylvia of Possum Trot; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Doom.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Smithland; with a graveside service immediately following at Scott Chapel Cemetery in Tiline.
Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
Smith Funeral Chapel of Smithland is in charge of arrangements.
