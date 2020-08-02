Barbra Gamblin Watkins, 96, of Paducah passed away at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Superior Care Home.
She was born in Paducah on April 12, 1924, to the late Ethel “Dutch” Gamblin and Lillian Frances Holland Gamblin.
Barbra was retired from Sears, Roebuck and Company after 30 years of service in retail sales. She was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
Barbra is survived by her daughter, Carrole Anne Casey Vaught and husband William of Kernersville, N.C.; stepson Fred Alan Watkins of Paducah; grandchildren John Vaught and Pete Vaught; great-grandchildren Rachael Head and husband Austin, Brittany Vaught and Will Vaught; and one great-great-grandchild, Aubrey Head.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Watkins; her sister, Martha Sue Riley; two brothers, the Rev. Bill Gamblin and Curtis Gamblin; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Dr. Dan Summerlin and Dr. Jeff Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at noon Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Milner & Orr appreciates the help of others in maintaining state-mandated COVID restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within its facility at all times and the use of a mask.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.