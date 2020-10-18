BARDWELL — Barbara King Wilkinson, 100, of Bardwell; formerly of New Concord, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at Clinton-Hickman ICF.
She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Bardwell Baptist Church.
Barbara is survived by her brother, Lowell King of Bardwell; one sister-in-law, Sandy M. King of Paducah; her beloved nieces and nephews, David R. King of Murray, Sharon K. Melton of Fancy Farm, Sheila K. Melton of Barlow, Theresa A. King of Crossville, Tennessee, Leland (Pat) King of Crossville, Tennessee, Will (Sandy) King of Paducah, James, King, Timothy L. King, Jeanine (Mark) Drysdale, Jeanette King, Mark King and Philip (Rhonda) King, all of bardwell; 19 great nieces and nephews and 24 great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Billi Lee Wilkinson; parents, Willie R. and Irene Forrester King; and three brothers.
Service be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. Leland King officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Friends may call from noon until the service time of 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Gideons International, Carlisle west Graves Camp: PO Box 608; Cunningham, KY 42035.
