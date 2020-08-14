Barbara Caroline (Barnes) Watson, 87, of West Paducah, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home.
Everett and Caroline Seagraves Barnes. She was a retired orthodontic assistant from the Henry Dallam Orthodontic Office and was a member of Spring Bayou Baptist Church.
Mrs. Watson is survived by a son, Ricky Hugh Watson of Kevil, daughter, Gay Lynn Wright of Paducah; sister,
Sharon Williams of Eddyville; five grandchildren, two great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Caroline Barnes; beloved husband of 58 years, Tom Watson; two brothers and a sister.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Spring Bayou Baptist Church Cemetery in Kevil with Wes Morehead officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Bayou Baptist Church, 11205 Woodville Rd. Kevil, KY 42053. You may leave a message of sympathy for the family or light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
