Barbara Vaughn, 67, of Paducah, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Barbara was born on May 6, 1954, in Detroit, Michigan, to R. Sidney and Bessie Starr Doom. She was the owner and operator of Halo Wigs where she would help style and fit wigs for those in need. She enjoyed making and designing cards for every occasion or holiday, often times with sayings and poems of her own. Barbara loved her dog, Harley. She was a member of Bellview Baptist Church.
Barbara is survived by her son, Michael Vaughn of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael “Mike” L. Vaughn and her parents.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Larry Davidson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Fairdealing Church of Christ Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. — noon Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bellview Baptist Church, 4875 Old Mayfield Rd. Paducah, KY 42003.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.