WICKLIFFE — Barbara Vaughn Scott, 80, of Wickliffe, passed away on to her heavenly home on March 28, 2023, at Life Care Center of LaCenter.
Barbara was a devoted farmer’s wife to Walter “Gene” Vaughn for 42 years. They shared a son, Ronald “Ronnie” Vaughn and stepsons Mike and Tony Vaughn. Barbara was a long-time member of Blandville Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She retired after many years of service from Garan’s Garment Manufacturing in Clinton. She then went on to work for Hillhouse Naturals and Ballard County Senior Citizen’s where she met her second husband, Carl Scott of Wickliffe. He was a loving and devoted husband to her for 12 years.
Barbara was an avid reader of mysteries and could sew and embroider by hand. She was a wonderful southern cook who always fed her family well, especially on the holidays. Her family favorites included her turkey and dressing and carrot cake. Barbara was a gentle and loving, Christian woman. She fed every stray cat that came to her door. She was a doting wife and you were always greeted at her door with a hug.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Walter “Gene” Vaughn and Carl Scott; two sons, Ronald “Ronnie” Vaughn and Michael Gene Vaughn; her mother, Catherine Tucker Dillworth; two brothers, Paul Tucker and Edward “Junior” Tucker; one great-great grandchild, Coleson Vaughn.
She is survived by her son, Tony Vaughn of Wickliffe; two brothers, Jerry (Carol) Tucker of Clinton and Billy Dillworth; sister-in-law, Mary Tucker; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, March 31, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with David Lee officiating. There will be a private family burial at Hillcrest following the funeral.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — noon Friday, March 31, 2023 at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend appreciation to Dr. Butler and Associates and the Life Care Center of LaCenter for their loving and compassionate care to Barbara, as well as support to her family over this last season of her life.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Blandville Baptist Church, 5560 Bethlehem Church Rd. Wickliffe, KY 42087.
