WICKLIFFE — Barbara Vaughn Scott, 80, of Wickliffe, passed away on to her heavenly home on March 28, 2023, at Life Care Center of LaCenter.

Barbara was a devoted farmer’s wife to Walter “Gene” Vaughn for 42 years. They shared a son, Ronald “Ronnie” Vaughn and stepsons Mike and Tony Vaughn. Barbara was a long-time member of Blandville Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She retired after many years of service from Garan’s Garment Manufacturing in Clinton. She then went on to work for Hillhouse Naturals and Ballard County Senior Citizen’s where she met her second husband, Carl Scott of Wickliffe. He was a loving and devoted husband to her for 12 years.

Service information

Mar 31
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, March 31, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
Mar 31
Visitation
Friday, March 31, 2023
9:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
