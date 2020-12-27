METROPOLIS, Ill. — Mrs. Barbara Lee Stratemeyer, 89, of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.
Family and friends may gather for a graveside service at 11 .m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Nate Hillebrand officiating. Those attending the service are reminded that customarily accepted social distancing guidelines are to be observed. The wearing of a face mask or covering are strongly encouraged.
Mrs. Stratemeyer was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and Women of the Moose, where she was their bookkeeper for several years. Barbara was a saintly woman, never having a cross word to say about anyone, and a loving mother, grandmother and friend to so many.
Barbara is survived by her children, Scott Jones (Pat) of Benton, Karen Arnold of Metropolis, Judy McGinnis of Paducah, and Sharon LaGore (Alvin) of Metropolis; six grandchildren, Matthew Jones of Lexington, Jessica Bowman (Josh) of Metropolis, Dillon Jones of Nashville, Tennessee, Ashley Britton (Josh), Megan Arnold and Brian LaGore (Jasmine) all of Metropolis; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Scott and Vida Wallace; brothers, Kenneth Wallace and Ronald Wallace; first husband, James Jones; second husband, Lavern Stratemeyer; and niece, Claudette Wallace-Hume.
The family requests in lieu of flowers or food, to make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer -millerfh.com.
Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Jones, Josh Bowman, Josh Britton, Matt Jones, Dillon Jones and Brian LaGore.
