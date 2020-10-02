MAYFIELD — Barbara Murphey Stanley, 88, of Mayfield, died on Wednesday September 30, 2020, at her home.
She was a deacon at First Christian Church in Mayfield and a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Joe Stanley; a son, Michael Murphey of Mayfield; a daughter, Georgia M. Boyd of Paducah; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Wayne Murphey; a son, Gregory Murphey; and a brother. Her parents were George P. and Tommie Jordan.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Highland Park Mausoleum. Dr. Milton West will officiate. Entombment will follow.
Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Byrn Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.