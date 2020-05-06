BENTON — Barbara Mae (Duncan) Scott, 67, of Benton, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home.
She was a retired foreman with the Tennessee Valley Authority and was a member of Vanzora Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Michele Scott of Benton; six siblings, Shirley Moore of Paducah, Carolyn Lynch of Benton, Marilyn Cole of Symsonia, Judy Riley of Benton, Jimmy Duncan of Benton and Joe Duncan of Benton; 14 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Doyle Duncan and Johnnie Nell (Kaler) Duncan; her husband, Billy Ray Scott; and a sister.
Services will be private with burial in Vanzora Cemetery. Mike Farmer will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
