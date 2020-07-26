Barbara Riley, 80, of Paducah, formerly of Nebo, Illinois, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Mercy Health Lourdes.
Barbara was born in Pittsfield, Illinois, on March 24, 1940 to the late Newell Antone Hendrickson and Dorlene Elizabeth Carlton Hendrickson. She worked as an LPN for many years. Barbara was a member of the Free Spirit Bikers Church and Bikers for Christ where she was very involved.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, William Riley of Paducah; five daughters, Bonnie Purvis, husband, Ray of Paducah; Sherri Musarra of Henderson; Cyndi Javor of Paducah; Tammi Kiefer, husband, James of Perryville, Missouri; Jennifer Riley Graham, husband, Josh, of Paducah; two sons, Larry Antone Sealock of Nebo, Illinois; and Russell Lee Sealock of Detroit, Illinois; one sister, Brenda Isley of Louisville; thirty-two grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Regina McKinley; and her son, William Earl Riley, Jr.
A graveside service for Barbara will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with David “Doc” Logsdon officiating.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.