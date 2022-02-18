Barbara Reddick Murphy, 90, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at her home in Paducah.
In her life, she was a social worker at the health department under the W.I.C program. She was also a member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Paducah. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, attending church, watching UK basketball, and spending time with her grandkids.
Barbara is survived by her two children, Harry “Mel” Murphy Jr., and Shari L. Murphy of Godfrey, Illinois; her grandchildren, Coty Murphy, Olivia Murphy, and Allison Daugherty; and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Melvin Murphy; her parents, Toy and Eunice Reddick; her son, Patrick L. Murphy; and her siblings, Joseph Reddick, Louise Williams, and Dora Jean McGary.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with cremation to follow. The Rev. Linda Creason will be officiating the service. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
