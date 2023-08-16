WICKLIFFE — Barbara Lee Bone Powell, 74, of Wickliffe, died on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Hospice Care Center in Paducah.

Arrangements were incomplete at Milner & Orr Funeral Home in Wickliffe.

Service information

Aug 18
Graveside Service
Friday, August 18, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Bethlehem Cemetery-Wickliffe
-
Wickliffe, KY 42087
Aug 18
Visitation
Friday, August 18, 2023
9:30AM-11:31AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
