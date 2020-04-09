KUTTAWA — Barbara Jean “Barb” Phillips, 80, of Kuttawa, died on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a retired food service manager.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, James O. Phillips; a daughter, Tracie Clark of Woodstock, Georgia; two sons, James “Randy” Phillips of Taylor, Michigan, and Danny Phillips of Holland, Michigan; a sister, Phyllis Sherill of Kuttawa; two brothers, Jimmie “Ray” Pickard of Newburgh, Indiana, and Richard “Rick” Pickard of Louisville; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Georgia Helton Pickard.
There will be no visitation or services at this time. Memorial services will be held later.
Lakeland Funeral Home of Eddyville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Atlanta Cancer Care Foundation, 5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Suite 1100, Atlanta, GA 30342 (www.atlantacancercarefoundation.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN (www.stjude.org).
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
