ST. CHARLES — Barbara O’Neill Nelson, 73, of the St. Charles community passed away at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Mercy Health in Paducah.
She was a member of the St. Charles Catholic. Barbara graduated with honors from the Mount St. Joseph Academy in Owensboro, KY. She married the love of her life, Gene in 1970. Barbara obtained a degree in Business Management while employed at Carlson & Company for over 20 years. Upon leaving Carlson & Company she started her own business, Nelson O’Neill & Associates. Barbara enjoyed her retirement with her husband Gene and their four-legged family members.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Nelson; four daughters, Dee Dee (Dan) Baka of Waterford, Wisconsin, Amber (Gabe) Dodson of Lone Oak, Katie (Cody) Davis of Bend, Oregon, and Amy Fostervold of Madisonville; two sisters, Pamela Gray of Brentwood, Tennessee, Penny Snow of Nashville, Tennessee, two brothers- Charlie O’Neill of Crutchfield, Billy O’Neill of Baytown, Texas; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Virginia Simon O’Neill; two sisters and four brothers.
Funeral Prayer Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Darrell Venters officiating, burial will follow in the St. Charles Cemetery.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. Friday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Dan Baka, Cody Davis, Bud Gray, Jason O’Neill, Brandy O’Neill, Ricky Hayden, Greg O’Neill and Matt O’Neill.
Family request donations to: Jonnie Sue O’Neill Memorial Fund C/O Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee 3833 Cleghorn Ave. #400 Nashville, TN 37215, Breast Cancer Association Susan G. Komen 1201 Story Ave. Suite 205 Louisville, KY 40206 or Mayfield Graves County Animal Shelter 500 North 12th Street Mayfield, KY 42066
