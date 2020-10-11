BREWERS — Barbara Nell Treas, 84 of the Brewers community of Marshall County, died at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Marshall County Hospital.
A native of Marshall County, Mrs. Treas was the daughter of James and Hilda (Darnall) Lofton. She was a long-time employee of the Dollar General Corporation and a member of New Zion Baptist Church.
Mrs. Treas is survived by one daughter, Vickie (Ricky) Driver of Benton; one son, Jimmy Treas of the Brewers Community; one brother, Jerry (Donna) Lofton, of Meridian, Idaho; two sisters, Brenda Fleet of Benton, and Janice Houser of Phoenix, Arizona; five grandchildren, Philip Driver, Adama (Kara) Driver, Emily (Shawn) Hill, Jesse (Cindy) Treas, and Danny (Laurie) Treas; and eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee Blackford, Wade Driver, Ava Driver, Cash Adams, Orin Hill, Anniston Treas, Morgan Treas, and Wendell Treas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 41 years Joe Pat “Red” Treas, two brothers, Ronnie Lofton and Louis Lofton; and two sisters, Paulette Cannon and Linda Sue Lofton.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at New Zion Cemetery with Max Anderson officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.collierfuneral
