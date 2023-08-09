NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Barbara Nell Nance Etter, 95, departed this life on Aug. 7, 2023.
A native of Paducah, she was born to Gladys and Epsy Nance on March 19, 1928. Barbara is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Mr. Billy Wayne Etter and her brother, Dr. Ralph Nance. She is survived by her loving children, Steve (Karen) Etter of Oak Grove, Missouri, and Nancy (Mark) Barrett of Franklin, Tennessee, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Barbara was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School (class of 1946) and David Lipscomb College (class of 1950). After college, she returned to Paducah and pursued her passion for teaching. After beginning her career at Brazelton Jr. High School, Mrs. Etter served the majority of her years teaching Home Economics at Paducah Tilghman High School. Later, she continued in education at Murray State University and West Kentucky Vocational School, retiring in 1981. While living in Paducah, she was an active member of Broadway Church of Christ and took joy in teaching Sunday school classes and hosting various events.
In 2003, Barbara moved to Tennessee to be closer to her family. In her later years, she enjoyed worship and fellowship at Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ and Hillsboro Church of Christ. Throughout her life, Barbara enjoyed traveling to many different countries around the world with family and friends. She was a passionate follower of Big Blue Nation and loved cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats!
Visitation will be held at Hillsboro Church of Christ in Nashville, at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, with a 10 a.m. service directly following visitation. Afterward, burial will be at 3 p.m. at Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah. The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Blakeford at Green Hills and Alive Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial contributions made to David Lipscomb University Billy W. Etter Memorial Scholarship Fund, One University Park Dr., Nashville, TN 37204; or a charity of your choosing.
