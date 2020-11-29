Barbara Nell Goodman

Barbara Nell (Cole) Goodman, 92, of Paducah passed away at 4:25 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Goodman worked at Clausners Hosiery Mill and as a lunch manager at F.W. Woolworth in Paducah and was a member of East Baptist Church in Paducah.
She is survived by two daughters, Joan Walker of Paducah and Debbie Hendricks of Calvert City; four grandchildren, Christi (Michael) Whitman of Smithland, Joel Humphrey of Paducah, Leah Hendricks of Calvert City and Cole Hendricks of Calvert City; and three great-grandchildren, Lexie Whitman, Kianna Klope and Presley Scott.
She was preceded
in death by her parents, Floyd Cole and Corene (Brockman) Cole,
and her husband,
C.B. Goodman.
Private family services will be held at Hughes Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenneth Puckett officiating. Burial will follow at Cole Cemetery in Benton.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to East Baptist Church, 2985 Old Husbands Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
People may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
