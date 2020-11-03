Barbara Nell Francis, 88, of Paducah, formerly of Caldwell County, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Jackson Oaks Adult Independent Living in Paducah.
Barbara was born on August 1, 1932, near Crider in Caldwell County to her late parents, Herbert Knox and Irene Elizabeth Hooks Williams. She was primarily a homemaker, seamstress, and quilter. In 1973, she became the Aging Coordinator for Pennyrile Allied Community Services. After retirement, she enjoyed working in her flowers, watching birds, and spending time with her family. She was an active member at First Baptist Church in Princeton for many years. In 2008, after they moved closer to their daughter, she became a member of First Baptist Paducah.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 69 years, Joe E. Francis; two daughters, Jo Nell Francis (Timothy) Ranval of Paducah, Suzann Francis (Michael Ray) Hammond of Shreveport, Louisiana; one brother, Sammy K. Williams of Princeton; three grandchildren, Sarah Beth (Steve) Wooldridge of Shreveport, Louisiana, Matthew Ryan (Catie) Hammond of Baton Rouge, Louisana, Patrick Jon Ranval of Paducah; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Luke, Halle, and Ryan Wooldridge; several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery in Caldwell County with Morgan’s Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.morgansfuneralhome.com. All Hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association online at www.alz.org, by mail to 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or Bethlehem Cemetery, c/o Renee Clift, 15002 Marion Road, Princeton, KY 42445.
