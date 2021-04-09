Barbara Minder, 77, of Paducah, died at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home.
She was retired from Finkel’s Fair Store and Lourdes Hospital cafeteria. She was a member of the Holy House of Prayer.
She is survived by a son, Carey Ward of Paducah; two stepsons, Paul Minder and Tim Minder, both of Houston, Texas; a brother, James Joiner of Florida; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Minder; a stepson, David Minder; and a brother. Her parents were Robert Joiner and Mary Louise Faughn Joiner.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Keith Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery.
Friends may call starting at noon Sunday at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
