Barbara Louise Wilson King, 85, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at her residence.
Barbara was born in Paducah on Oct. 10, 1935, to the late Gilbert and Era Nell McNabb Wilson. She was a member of Reidland Baptist Church. Barbara owned and operated her own business, Pandemos Systems Hair Salon. In her free time, she loved to spend time landscaping, both designing and installation. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing and playing cards with family and friends. Barbara always had a great sense of adventure and loved to try new things. She loved the outdoors and would often go hiking and even tried snorkeling for the first time recently. Barbara was extremely family-oriented and it began as a child with her being the oldest of seven siblings. She was generous with her time when it came to her family and was the most loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Barbara is survived by her husband of five years, Tommy King of Paducah; one daughter, Teresa Dawson Grubbs of Paducah; one son, Randy Dawson (Wendy) of Saint George, Utah; three sisters, Shirley Binford (Dale), Virginia Perdue (Ernest) and Retha Chambers (Jeff), all of Paducah; three brothers, Ray Wilson of Symsonia, David Wilson (Denise) of Paducah, and Harold Wilson (Gregg Page) of Tampa, Florida; two grandchildren, Leah Taylor of Paducah and Hunter Grubbs (Jordan) of Nashville, Tennessee; and two great-grandchildren, Ace Taylor and Brooks Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service for Barbara will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with Rob Ison officiating.
Visitation will be held from noon until the service time at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Barbara Louise King to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
You may leave a “Hug From Home,” a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.