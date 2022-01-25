BENTON — Barbara Lee Smith Lassiter, 93, of Benton, passed away on Dec. 7, 2021, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
She was born on July 18, 1928, in Brookport, Illinois, to the late Harry Smith and Henrietta Elizabeth Modglin Smith. She married William R (Billy Ray) Lassiter on April 11, 1953, and lived the next 64 years of her life in Benton.
Barbara attended Brookport High School and Draughon’s Business College; she worked as a bookkeeper at Leon Riley Ford for more than 30 years; and she was a proud and active member of First Christian Church, Benton, where she served as organist for more than 50 years.
As her health began to decline in 2017, she moved to Raleigh, North Carolina to spend her final years with her daughter, son-in-law, and cat, Marvin.
Barbara loved music, numbers, animals, her family, and did her best to adjust to a new life in Raleigh. But to the end, her recurring refrain was, “I miss my church family.”
She is survived by one daughter, Marla Lassiter Cates (Jeff); three granddaughters, Erin Cates Smith (Jason), Shelley Cates (Pablo Picker), Tara Cates (Gregory Cain); five great grandchildren, Asher, Sullivan, Juliet and Zander Smith and Xiomara Fuego Picker; and one cousin, Ronnie Morgan (Kim).
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at First Christian Church in Benton, officiated by the Rev Kristi Stuckel.
Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at First Christian Church in Benton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Christian Church or any organization that cares for and rescues animals.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
