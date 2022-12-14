METROPOLIS, Ill. — Barbara Lee Parmer (Doyle) went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at age 88. She passed away peacefully at her home in Metropolis.

Barbara was born to Charles and Gertrude Doyle on July 10, 1934, in Metropolis. Barbara had one sister, Helen, and one brother, Charles Jr. In her younger years, Barbara worked at the movie theater in Metropolis and that is where she met Donald Parmer. Don and Barbara married on Feb. 10, 1957, in Corinth, Mississippi. Don and Barbara operated Montgomery Ward in Metropolis in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s.

Service information

Dec 17
Graveside Service
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:00PM
Metropolis Memorial Gardens
2811 North Ave
Metropolis, IL 62960
