METROPOLIS, Ill. — Barbara Lee Parmer (Doyle) went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at age 88. She passed away peacefully at her home in Metropolis.
Barbara was born to Charles and Gertrude Doyle on July 10, 1934, in Metropolis. Barbara had one sister, Helen, and one brother, Charles Jr. In her younger years, Barbara worked at the movie theater in Metropolis and that is where she met Donald Parmer. Don and Barbara married on Feb. 10, 1957, in Corinth, Mississippi. Don and Barbara operated Montgomery Ward in Metropolis in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s.
Barbara loved children and for many years, she cared for children in the home.
Barbara was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Paducah, and dedicated 45 years to being the church treasurer. She also taught Sunday School and Children’s Church. If the church doors were open, Barbara was in attendance. She loved her Jesus and devoted her life to serving Him.
Barbara had three children, Vickie Waldridge (Bill Kelly), Denise Gilbert (Dale), and Lisa Atwell (David). Barbara had three grandchildren, Alisha Farlee, and Caitlin and Hailey Knisely; and four great-grandchildren, Bryce, Nylah, Naloni and Canaan. A fifth great-grandchild is due to be born in Dec. 2022.
Barbara is survived by two daughters, Vickie and Lisa; her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Helen Orman (Fred).
Barbara joins her parents, Charles and Gertrude Doyle; her brother, Charles Doyle Jr.; her daughter, Denise Gilbert; and her beloved husband, Don Parmer in Heaven.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with the Rev. David Atwell officiating. Burial will follow.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
