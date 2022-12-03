Barbara Lee Cvengros, 78, of Paducah, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah.
Barbara was born in Paducah on Sunday, Aug. 13, 1944 to Charles and Ruby Marshall. She was a graduate of Paducah Beauty College, as a hair stylist. She was a wonderful mother who selflessly raised her children, and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Cvengros is survived by her daughters, Gina Lee of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Karen Lee-Skinner (Rick) of Grand Rivers, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Holly Stone, Amber Lee-Walker (Brett), Paul Lee, Kara Douglas (Jake), Chelsea Barbee (Michael), Shelby Skinner (Mitchell) and Lillian Grace; and her great-grandchildren, Aileen Wissinger, Ava Lee, Darian Jones, Reese Jones, Braden Jones, Dean Barbee, Jackson Barbee, Alden Douglas, Spencer Douglas, Jack Douglas and Grant Douglas.
Mrs. Cvengros was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Joseph Cvengros; her sons, Charles Dane Lee and Stephen Grant Lee; her parents, Charles Grant Marshall and Ruby Irene Yarbrough Marshall; and her sisters, Melinda Crass and Sherry Fristoe.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Bro. Homer Fletcher officiating. Entombment will follow at Brook Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at the Lone Oak Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Cancer Society, PO Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
