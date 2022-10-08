Barbara L. Spears, 85, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Barbara was born Sept. 15, 1937, in Oakland, California, to Ken and Louise Drew Anderson. Following her retirement from Texas A & M, she relocated to Paducah to be near her family. Barbara was an enthusiastic quilter, and a member and former president of the Paducah Stitch and Quilt Guild. She was also active in Busy Bees and the Wool Group Organization.
Barbara loved traveling the state watching Brady’s football games as well as watching her grandson Matt coach football. She was an avid fan of all Texas A & M sports particularly football.
A faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Barbara attended the New Beginning Sunday School Class and enjoyed fellowship with class members who called themselves “the Sunday Lunch Bunch”
Barbara was never happier than when she was spending time with her family or chauffeuring her great grandson Brady, the “apple of her eye”.
Barbara is survived by her daughter in law, Debra Boyarski Wallace of Paducah; her granddaughter, Amber Sanderson (Kyle) of Paducah; her grandson, Matt Wallace (Hailey) of Hickory; her great grandson, Brady Sanderson of Paducah; close family friend, Kenny Bremer, and her beloved cat, “Tiggy.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Louise Anderson; her step mother, Alma Anderson; husband, Charlie Spears; one daughter, Cindy Williams; one son, Richard Wallace; one infant twin sister; and her first husband, Gerald Williams.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Immanuel Baptist Church, 3465 Buckner Lane, Paducah, KY 42001 or to the National Quilt Museum, 215 Jefferson Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
A memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jamie Broome will officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jamie Broome will officiating.
