Barbara L. Simon, 73, of Paducah, was received by our Lord into everlasting life Dec. 8, 2021.
Loving wife of Louis J., beautiful mother of Sara (Jonathon), proud “Geena” to grandson, Josiah (dad: Isaac); sister of Gene, Victoria, and David (Doris); best friend of Catherine (Gary); stepmother to Jill, Julie, Tamara, Mary, Sandy, Annette, David. Dear friend and second mom to many.
Born and raised in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Barbara made a home in Oakfield and Fond du Lac for 30 years before relocating with Louis to Paducah. Barbara graduated from MPTC as a technical writer. Crafter, flower gardener, bird watcher, baker, amateur gemologist, always designing something, and also guitarist and singer, she delighted so many with her talents. More than anything, Barbara created a cozy home for loved ones where coffee and a warm plate were always available.
Preceded in death by her parents, Harold & Harriet Anderson; her brothers, Harold and Ronald; and dear friend, Diana.
Inurnment & burial will take place in Fond du Lac in the spring.
Remembrances for Barbara may be made in the form of contributions to ASPCA.
