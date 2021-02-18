Barbara L. Gray, 86, of Paducah, died at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at her son’s home in West Paducah.
She was a member of Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church. She retired from The Paducah Sun newspaper as an editor.
She is survived by three sons, Damaris Lamond Gray, of Paducah, Rev. Wendell D. Gray of Arlington, and Jerry Wayne Gray Sr. of West Paducah; five grandchildren; several great and great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by husband, Marshall Gray Jr.; one sister; and one brother. Her parents were Robert Lee Carter and Laura Louise Moody Carter.
Services will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Wendell D. Gray and Rev. Raynarldo Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.