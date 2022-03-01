MAYFIELD — Barbara Sue Kilcoyne, 85, of Mayfield, died 7:04 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at her home.
She was of the Baptist faith and retired from Fisher-Price in Murray.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Kilcoyne; one son, Gary Wayne Hobbs, Mayfield; two grandchildren, Tyea Newsome and Jeremy Hobbs, Mayfield; two great grandchildren; Brandon Wilson and Aleah Mills; both of Mayfield, two great-great grandchildren, Kayden Wilson and Grayson Ball both of Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Avery Curtis and Lois Wilson Hayden; one son, Keith Hobbs; one brother and sister in law, Modell and Anna Hayden. Funeral services for Mrs. Kilcoyne will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Joe Kilcoyne and Eric Riley officiating. Entombment will follow in the St. Jerome Mausoleum in Fancy Farm.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
