FLAT ROCK, Mich. — Barbara Kathleen Wilkinson, 90, of Flat Rock, Michigan, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte, Michigan.
Kathleen was born in Calloway County, on Saturday, May 28, 1932, to Ike and Ida Ferguson. She loved animals, especially cats, and was a longtime member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Wilkinson is survived by her daughter, Pamela Molak (Jack) of Edgewater, Florida; her son, Darren Wilkinson (Melissa) of Flat Rock; five grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren.
Mrs. Wilkinson was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Thomas Fred Wilkinson; her son, Thomas Lowell Wilkinson; her sisters, Ruth Ealey and Bessie Wilburn; her brother, Loren Tucker Ferguson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals, at: secure.aspca.org.
All arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
