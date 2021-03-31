METROPOLIS, Ill. — Barbara K. Cook, 82, of Metropolis, passed away at 12:54 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Ft. Donelson National Cemetery in Dover, Tennessee, with Justin Wolfe officiating.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Michael Cook and wife Frances, Bobby Layton Cook Jr. and wife Linda; grandchildren, Chad Faughn (Melissa), Shannon Burnett (Dennis), Jennifer Mitchell (Garrett), Patrick Cook (Jason), Melissa Andell (Richard); five great grandchildren; sister, Maureen Dawkins; several nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, William James and Mabel (Seward) Oldman; husband, Bobby Layton Cook Sr.; daughter, Jacqueline Kay Faughn; a brother and sisters.
Memorials may be made in Barbara’s name to Disabled American Veteran, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
