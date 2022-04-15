Barbara June Hancock, 80, of Paducah, passed away at 7:49 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at her residence.
A lifelong resident of Paducah, she was a 1959 graduate of Paducah Tilghman and was employed by McCracken County Schools. She was a member of Fountain Avenue Methodist Church.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Charles Hancock and David Hancock; one grandson, Zachary Thompson; and three great-granddaughters.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edwin Hancock; her parents, Charles and Hilda Nelson; and one brother, Gerald Nelson.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Franks officiating.
Burial will follow.
Friends may visit the family from 1 p.m. to service hour on Wednesday at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
