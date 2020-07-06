Ms. Barbara Jean Thorpe, 88, of Benton, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Morningside Assisted Living Facility in Paducah.
Born Wednesday, September 23, 1931, in Marshall County, she was the daughter of the late Cecil T. Bohannon and the late Enice (Wyatt) Bohannon.
She was retired from Elf Atochem (now Arkema) in Calvert City where she was the purchasing clerk. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Benton.
Surviving are her son, Billy Thorpe (Terri) of Benton, daughter, Susan Graves (Don) of Lone Oak; and grandchildren, Grant Graves, Will Graves, Travis Thorpe, Tia Thorpe and nephews Benji and Russ Bohannon.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Benny Bohannon.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Rev. Don Wilson and Rev. Mark Doom officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Benton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home, located at 211 West 5th Street in Benton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.