KEVIL — Barbara Jean Sullivan, 89, of Kevil, passed away at her home Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
She was born to the late George and Bessie Kitchens Tilford on December 12, 1931. Barbara was a member of Bethel Christian Church. She retired from Lourdes Hospital after several years in the cafeteria. Barbara always had a beautiful garden and loved to can all her produce that came from that garden. She loved working on her flowers and in her spare time, she would crochet.
She is survived by her two sons, Gene Sullivan and his wife, Ginger of Kevil and Roger Clark Sullivan and his wife, Pat of Kevil; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Sullivan Jr.; her son, Ray Dean Sullivan; her parents; four brothers, Garth Tilford, Haymond Tilford, Barkley Tilford, and Jewel Tilford; and one sister, Shirley McMichael.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, with Rev. Keith Tilford officiating. Interment will follow at Woodville Cemetery in Kevil, KY.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Bethel Christian Church, 12245 Woodville Road, Kevil, KY 42053.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
