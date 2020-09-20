WICKLIFFE — Barbara Jean Davis, 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Clinton Place Nursing Home in Clinton.
Barbara was a very devout Christian, loved the Lord with her whole heart and taught her children to love him. She drove a school bus for 15 years.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Sam Davis Sr.; four sons, Sam Davis Jr. and his wife, Toni, of Wickliffe; Michael Davis and his wife, Sue, of Gilbertsville; Anthony Davis and his wife, Diane, of Wilmington, Illinois; and Richard Lee Davis and his wife Lori of Blandville; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Bessie Canada and a brother, Randal Canada.
Graveside services will be Monday, Sept. 20, 2020 at Barlow Cemetery at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Logsdon officiating. Interment will follow at Barlow Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude PL Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Samaritan’s Purse P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
Morrow Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. Messages of condolence for the family may be left at mor
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.